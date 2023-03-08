Tom Brady recently retired from the NFL for a second time, having previously retired in early 2022 only to announce he was un-retiring 40 days later, ultimately playing two more seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, rumours are circulating that Brady is contemplating ending his retirement once again, spurred on by some comments that NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen made during a recent episode of “The Rich Eisen Show”.

“Number one rumour I heard at the [NFL] Combine? Not in terms of chatter, but this one just blew my mind: Tom Brady may not be done after all,” Eisen said on his show.

“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I’m like, ‘He’s Instagramming out [pictures] of his cat, you know?,’ Eisen continued. “But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what.”

According to Eisen, “folks are saying keep an eye out” for Brady to potentially join the Miami Dolphins, given that the team’s current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa skipped several games during the 2022 season while recovering from concussions he suffered during games.

“If somehow, some way, a doctor’s report [is published], a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself,” Eisen theorized.

Brady caught wind of Eisen’s comments, and responded with a hilarious tweet.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” he wrote.