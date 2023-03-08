It’s a rare Hollywood actor who hasn’t been involved with a project that was savaged by critics, and it’s easy to assume that stars are so thick-skinned that they can easily brush off scathing reviews.

Seth Rogen, however, is revealing that isn’t necessarily the case.

During a recent appearance on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast, Rogen was asked whether bad reviews hurt.

“Oh yeah! It hurts everyone. Very much so,” Rogen responded.

“I think if most critics knew how much it hurt the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second guess the way they write these things,” Rogen continued.

“It’s devastating. I know people who never recover from it honestly — years, decades of being hurt by [reviews]. It’s very personal… It is devastating when you are being institutionally told that your personal expression was bad,” he explained. “That’s something that people carry with them, literally, their entire lives and I get why. It f**king sucks.”

Rogen is no stranger to being raked over the coals by critics. “For ‘Green Hornet’, the reviews were coming out and it was pretty bad,” Rogen admitted. “People just kind of hated it. It seemed like a thing people were taking joy in disliking a lot. But it opened to like $35 million, which was the biggest opening weekend I’d ever been associated with at that point. It did pretty well. That’s what’s nice sometimes. You can grasp for some sense of success at times.”

In fact, Rogen added, terrible reviews can feel like “a very personal rejection” that “doesn’t feel constructive.”

However, he added, “in the grand scale of things” he’s come to learn those negative reviews don’t matter as much as he once thought.

“When I was younger I really did not have as much perspective as I do,” Rogen explained. “Now, I do not carry it with me as much as I used to.”