Cher has been making headlines for her relationship with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, who is nearly 40 years her junior.
According to recent reports, Madonna, 64, has been giving her a run for her money, thanks to her rumoured romance with 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper.
Not only was Madonna spotted earlier this week cheering on Popper during a boxing match in NYC, on Wednesday, March 8 she shared a photo of herself and Popper sharing a romantic kiss — while wearing face coverings.
“Killers who are partying,” she wrote in a caption.
Previously, Page Six reported that Madonna was sitting ringside during Popper’s fight at Manhattan’s Classic Car Club.
According to the outlet’s report, Madonna made a quick exit as soon as the fight concluded.