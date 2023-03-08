Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cher has been making headlines for her relationship with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, who is nearly 40 years her junior.

According to recent reports, Madonna, 64, has been giving her a run for her money, thanks to her rumoured romance with 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper.

READ MORE: Madonna Attends 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Joshua Popper’s Boxing Match

Not only was Madonna spotted earlier this week cheering on Popper during a boxing match in NYC, on Wednesday, March 8 she shared a photo of herself and Popper sharing a romantic kiss — while wearing face coverings.

“Killers who are partying,” she wrote in a caption.

Previously, Page Six reported that Madonna was sitting ringside during Popper’s fight at Manhattan’s Classic Car Club.

READ MORE: Madonna Attends 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Joshua Popper’s Boxing Match

According to the outlet’s report, Madonna made a quick exit as soon as the fight concluded.