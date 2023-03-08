Things have reportedly become heated between “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss over the latter’s alleged affair with Tom Sandoval.

According to TMZ, Leviss is alleging that Shay punched her in the face last week in New York City, blackening her eye, and threatened to do it again; Shay, TMZ notes, is best friends with Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix.

Court documents obtained by the outlet confirm that Leviss was granted a restraining order against Shay, based on her allegations that Shay pushed her against a brick wall and punched her in the eye.

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence On Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal (Exclusive)

In those documents, Leviss claims Shay has been telling people that she “doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend,” referring to Madix.

The terms of the restraining order stipulate that Shay must stay 100 yards away fro Leviss at all time — which, as TMZ points out, will certainly be an issue at the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show.

Earlier, Leviss issued an apology for her actions, writing, “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”