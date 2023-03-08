There’s no argument that BTS is one of the hottest pop groups in the world, which left fans shook when the K-pop superstars announced last year that that the members would taking a hiatus in order to focus on solo projects.

For group member RM, that led to a bit of an identity crisis after the group, which formed in 2013, temporarily went their separate ways.

“After 10 years as a member of BTS, I didn’t know who I was and I wanted to know,” he told the Spanish news agency EFE.

READ MORE: BTS’ J-Hope Releases Final Single ‘On The Street’, Featuring J. Cole, Before Military Service

“I started out as a teenage rapper, then BTS came along and it was all very intense,” he continued. “Now that the group is inactive, I’ve gone back to thinking about the beginnings and the real reasons why I joined BTS.”

After the group began their extended break last June due to several of the members set to perform their mandatory service in the South Korean army, RM admitted he had a “hard time on a human level” on his own.

“When you are famous, staying on top is very difficult,” he said. “But I think BTS will make it. It will come together again when we finish our military service, and we will look for new synergies between us to enter a second phase. But, in any case, nothing lasts forever.”