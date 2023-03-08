Steve Carell is the latest star of “The Office” to appear on “Office Ladies”, the podcast hosted by fellow “Office” alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

During the conversation, the former co-stars discussed the show’s mockumentary style, which involved self-referential glances directly into the camera — something that Carell conceded he had some difficulty setting aside after his exit from the show.

“I have never had a job where I didn’t look into the camera at some point,” he admitted.

“Same!” Fischer agreed. “I can’t not make the camera a character now. It’s such a habit.”

“At least once,” Carell added. “I’m sure on ‘Foxcatcher’ I like looked into the camera and [then told myself], ‘Nope. You cannot comment on what you just did.'”

Kinsey admitted that she’s experienced the same thing. “I actually had a director say ‘Uh, Angela, you just looked right down the barrel,'” she shared.

Meanwhile, in another portion of the interview, Carell revealed that he deliberately avoided watching the original British series upon which the NBC version is based, because he wanted to ensure Michael Scott wasn’t a copy of Ricky Gervais’ David Brent.

“I chose not to watch the British version because I didn’t want that to influence whatever this version was going to be,” he explained. “[Gervais] was clearly so great at it, he was such a distinctive character, I didn’t want to do an impression of him.”