Bad Bunny will be returning to his native Puerto Rico in May to host the upcoming “Backlash” event for WWE.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the May 6 event — to be broadcast live via PPV from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan — marks the first “premium live event” the WWE has held in Puerto Rico since 2005.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” said Bad Bunny. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

“Backlash” is one of the WWE’s biggest annual events, traditionally taking place after WrestleMania, which this year will take place over two nights — April 1 and 2 — at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“We’re excited to bring ‘Backlash’ to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” said WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a statement. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

According to THR, WWE will be sharing additional info about the event in the weeks to come; WWE wouldn’t confirm whether Bad Bunny would also be performing at “Backlash”.