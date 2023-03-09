Raquel Leviss is speaking out amid the Scandoval.

In an interview with People, the “Vanderpump Rules” star broke her silence on the status of her relationship with Tom Sandoval, after it was reveal they’d been having an affair.

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss: A Timeline of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars’ Cheating Scandal

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” Leviss said. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones.”

The reality star went on to describe the work she needs to do on herself while dealing with the ongoing scandal.

“I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone,” Leviss said. “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Claims ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Scheana Shay Punched Her In The Face Due To Tom Sandoval Affair

The affair between Leviss and Sandoval was revealed last week, after his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered explicit messages and an intimate video call between the two.

Shockwaves were felt throughout the “Vanderpump Rules” fandom, as people began piecing together details of the affair, which is said to have lasted for months.

Leviss has also taken legal action, warning friends and co-stars against sharing the recorded FaceTime call between her and Sandoval, which she asserted was recorded without her knowledge.