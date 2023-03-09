Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s updated titles have been added to the royal family’s official website.

The changes were made early Thursday, with Prince Archie of Sussex being listed at sixth in line to the throne underneath his father, the Duke of Sussex, at fifth in line to the throne.

Princess Lilibet of Sussex, 1, is seventh in line to the throne underneath her older brother, who is 3.

NEW: The Royal Family’s website has been updated to reflect that Archie and Lilibet will use the titles Prince and Princess👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z9xaRGht2q — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 9, 2023

The youngsters were both afforded the titles of Prince and Princess after their grandfather Charles became King following the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death at age 96 on September 8, 2022.

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed the decision to use the titles had been sorted for some time, ITV reported.

They said, “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch.

“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Christened In California Ceremony, Royals Reportedly Invited But Chose Not To Attend

They were previously Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The first time Lilibet’s Princess title was used was in a statement from Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson regarding her christening last week.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Who Lilibet’s Famous Godfather Is

They told People on Wednesday: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

ET Canada has contacted Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson for comment.