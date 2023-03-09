Emma Heming has much bigger things to worry about than dealing with social media trolls right now.

Bruce Willis’ wife took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip, in which she hit out at anyone suggesting she was using his dementia diagnosis to get her “five minutes” of fame.

Heming, who tied the knot with the “Die Hard” actor back in 2009, has been raising awareness of Willis’ condition after the family released a statement last month confirming his aphasia had developed into Frontotemporal Dementia.

Heming said in the video shared Wednesday, “I just saw something about me getting my ‘five minutes,’ which is great, which means that you’re listening.

“So, I’m going to take my five minutes and I’m gonna turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband.”

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shuts Down Rumours Suggesting Demi Moore Has ‘Moved In’ With Them Amid His Dementia Diagnosis

Heming insisted she’d continue to “raise awareness” about dementia, as well as “for caregivers, who are unsung heroes out there.”

“And then I’m going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness and do something good around something that feels less than,” she continued, adding, “Watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”

Heming captioned the clip, “Just over here turning my 5 mins into 10. I’ve sat around quietly for too long and I’m so ready to be embraced by this solid and loving community my family and I find ourselves in while trying to lift them up in return. Let’s go.

“#ftdawareness #dementiaawareness #caregiversupport.”

Willis’ daughter Scout was among those commenting, writing: “HELL YES! I am so so proud of you!”

READ MORE: Emma Heming Shares Throwback Video Of Her ‘Biggest Fan’ Bruce Willis

The family released a letter — signed by Willis’ children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, along with wife Emma and ex Demi Moore — giving an update on the actor’s health last month.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement said. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The family added, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement also encouraged everyone to seek out more information about FTD, and to support the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” they wrote. “We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”