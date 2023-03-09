The “Queer Eye” community is in mourning.

Fan favourite Tom Jackson, who received a makeover on the show’s premiere episode in February 2018, has passed away at age 63.

Jackson’s family shared in an obituary online that he died on March 3 after a battle with the metastatic adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer.

“Tom worked for Federal Express for many years before entering retirement,” the family wrote. “Not ready to enter full retirement, Tom began a new career driving a dump truck for Taylor Transport in Cartersville, Georgia. Tom absolutely loved being a Papaw to his two grandsons who were his pride and joy. A highlight of Tom’s life was being cast on the Netflix show, ‘Queer Eye’. He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen!”

The family added, “In lieu of flowers, please watch season 1, episode 1 of Queer Eye on Netflix and tell others about it in honor of Tom.”

On the official “Queer Eye” Instagram account, the show paid tribute to Jackson.

“it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson,” read the caption, alongside photos of his time on the show.

“Queer Eye” star Tan France wrote in the comments, “Such incredibly sad news,” while Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “RIP Tom ❤️.”

Bobby Berk wrote, “RIP Tom. 😢 Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor❤️.”

Also in the comments, fans mourned and shared their memories of Jackson’s appearance on “Queer Eye”.

“By far one of the best episodes and deserving human being. 💔,” one person wrote.

“This was the first of all episodes and I realized while watching it that this show is different. It was so heartwarming to see how the fab 5 threw out Toms recliners, drank his mixed creation and turned his life and apartment upside down❤️😂,” another fan shared.

Another person added, “My heart broke when he said, ‘You can’t fix ugly.’ He was BEAUTIFUL, inside out and upside down. RIP, Tom.”