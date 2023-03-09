Prince Harry is continuing to do his bit to normalize talking about mental health.

The Duke of Sussex took to the stage at BetterUp’s Uplift summit in San Francisco on Wednesday alongside the company’s CEO Alexi Robichaux.

Harry took on the role as the coaching platform’s Chief Impact Officer back in March 2021, around a year after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Christened In California Ceremony, Royals Reportedly Invited But Chose Not To Attend

According to People, Harry spent time at the event answering audience questions, although he insisted that some were “not appropriate.”

One question saw Harry get asked about what drives his purpose, with him discussing being part of a team with a shared mission, including his time in the military, as well as working with Meghan on their Archewell Foundation.

READ MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are ‘Matter Of Fact’ About Being Evicted From Frogmore Cottage: Source

Harry, who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, with Meghan, shared, “For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids.”

Harry later commented on “new dad” Robichaux, who has a 9-month-old son.

“Kids ground you,” Harry insisted.

The Duke’s comments come after the royal family’s official website updated their succession to the throne list with Archie and Lilibet’s new Prince and Princess titles.

Princess Lilibet of Sussex, 1, who got christened on Friday, is seventh in line to the throne underneath her older brother Archie, 3, who is sixth in line.