Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Pierce Brosnan’s kids are showing off their style.

On Wednesday night, both Dylan Brosnan, 26, and brother Paris Brosnan, 22, walked the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s “A Night for Young Hollywood” party in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Pierce Brosnan Shares Adorable Photos After Welcoming His Fourth Grandchild

The private party was part of the magazine’s Campaign Hollywood series putting the spotlight on young artists, and was hosted by Halle Berry, Paul Mescal and Julia Garner.

Dylan looked sharp in a dark suit with black plaid jacket, and attended with girlfriend Avery Wheless by his side.

Avery Wheless and Dylan Brosnan – Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

His brother Paris was there with girlfriend Alex-Lee Aillon, and also went simple and classic with a navy blue pinstripe suit.

Alex Lee-Aillon and Paris Brosnan – Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

READ MORE: Pierce Brosnan Lost ‘Batman’ Role Because He Said ‘Something Stupid To Tim Burton’

In an interview last fall with GQ, the boys’ father Pierce revealed that he has always advised them against getting into acting as a career.

“Just because it’s fucking hard work,” he said. “It’s a cross to bear. You’re constructing and destroying yourself.”

So far, both kids have taken their dad’s advice. Dylan has been focused on music, while Paris paints and surfs, and has walked runways as a model for brands like Dolce & Gabbana.