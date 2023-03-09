The dating rumours surrounding Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue.

The pair fuelled romance claims on Tuesday after they were snapped kissing and hugging after leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

The photos posted didn’t show the alleged kiss, but they definitely looked cozy as Jenner said goodbye before getting into a waiting SUV.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing.

According to ET, Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper were out with friends that night, including the model’s sister Kylie.

The alleged new lovebirds had been seen out with Justin and Hailey Bieber a couple of weeks prior to their latest outing.

Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi were the ones to first reveal that Jenner and Bad Bunny had been seen kissing at a club in L.A. in February.

The romance rumours come after ET confirmed that Jenner and Devin Booker had split in November, with a source saying at the time that they’d called it quits the month before.

The exes were first linked back in 2020, but only publicly confirmed their relationship in a post on Instagram for Valentine’s Day 2021.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, has been reportedly dating Gabriela Berlingeri on-and-off since 2017.