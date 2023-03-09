Tim McGraw is paying it forward.

The country superstar recently stepped up to help make dreams come true for Michael Hugo, a 37-year-old father of two, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Gliobastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer.

Local ABC affiliate WPBF News had reported on Hugo’s story, sharing how he began writing letters for his daughters, who are 6 and 7 years old, to read as they grow up.

McGraw also holds a special place in Hugo’s heart, having lost his own father to a brain tumour, inspiring his 2004 song “Live Like You Were Dying”.

Hoping to connect with McGraw, Hugo had posted a video to social media asking the singer to make his dream come true by recording a duet for his daughters’ future weddings.

“One of my dreams is to be with my little girls for their wedding, and be there … dancing with them,” the proud father said in the video.

After the video went viral, McGraw took notice and stepped up to make the dream a reality, meeting with Hugo and his family, and even recording that duet.

“Thanx to everyone who shared Mike Hugo’s video on social media and tagged me in the comments,” McGraw wrote on Instagram. “So glad we were able to actually get together in person, meet this amazing family and make it happen!”

“Mike is saving the videos for his daughters’ future weddings … what a special thing to be part of,” McGraw added.

He also shared a video news report in the post, telling Hugo’s story.

Talking about his daughters with WBFM News, Hugo said, “They are just getting to that age now where their personalities are really blossoming. They are jokesters just like me.”