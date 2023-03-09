Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince William, Kate Middleton seen leaving Hayes Muslim Centre after a visit to see Turkey and Syria earthquake relief workers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making sure to thank those who have helped raise money following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed down to the Hayes Muslim Centre in London, U.K. on Thursday, which has raised over £25,000 (around $41,000 CAD) to help in the aftermath following the tragic events.

The earthquakes killed over 50,000, with a further 100,000 thought to be injured.

Here in Hayes, more than £25,000 has been raised from bucket collections and other donations after prayers. An amazing effort @HayesMuslimC! For everything you have done and are continuing to do, thank you. — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 9, 2023

William and Kate met some of the volunteers working to help raise money during their latest outing. For the engagement, Kate donned a jacket from Catherine Walker & Co and an Élan headscarf matching an outfit she’d worn in Pakistan back in 2019, People reported.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Looks Radiant In Red As Prince William Makes Debut In New Role In Wales For St. David’s Day

Prince William, Kate Middleton seen leaving Hayes Muslim Center after a visit to see Turkey and Syria earthquake relief workers. Credit: Mega

Prince William, Kate Middleton seen leaving Hayes Muslim Center after a visit to see Turkey and Syria earthquake relief workers. Credit: Mega

The Times‘ royal reporter Valentine Low shared a video of the couple making origami cranes with schoolchildren during the visit, with a U.K. Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) sign in the background.

William joked of his wife’s efforts, “Yours has got proper airplane wings.”

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Wins Spin Sprint Against Prince William In Heels

One of the girls told the couple, “It’s really important to fold cranes together because the more people put one crane together, the more power they have.”

The cranes offer a symbol of hope and were among items sold at a recent event to raise money.