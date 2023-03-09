“Once upon a time, there was a place called the wilderness…”

On Thursday, the official trailer dropped for the much-anticipated second season of “Yellowjackets” and things are only getting darker and more mysterious.

“The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis,” the official description reads. “Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them.”

Along with giving fans of the series a look at the troubles facing the survivors of the fated plane crash, the trailer also teases the return of the show’s simultaneously creepy and funny tone, all set to Florence + the Machine’s cover of the No Doubt classic “Just a Girl”.

“I’m such a huge fan of ‘Yellowjackets’ and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” Florence Welch said of their cover song in a statement to Variety. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop-punk and Gwen Stefani, it was a dream job.”

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress return in starring roles, joined by Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood.

Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves are also back as their teenage characters.

“Yellowjackets” season 2 premieres March 24.