The romance between Cher and 37-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards is real.

TMZ caught up with Edwards and asked how his relationship with the 76-year-old music icon has been going, including getting to know each other’s kids.

Asked what it was that made him fall in love with her, Edwards said, “It’s Cher being Cher.”

He also said that Cher’s sons Chaz bono and Elijah Blue Allman are “my guys.”

When asked if he would like to have kids with Cher, Edwards said right now he’s focused on his son Slash Electric, who he shares with ex Amber Rose, but said she is “amazing” with his kid.

Cher and Edwards have been dating for several months, and over the holidays, the couple fuelled speculation that they were engaged when the singer was spotted with a diamond ring.

The music exec didn’t reveal any plans for the wedding, though.