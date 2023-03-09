Lala Kent is weighing in on the latest reality drama.

On the latest episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala”, the “Vanderpump Rules” star suggested Raquel Leviss should leave the show amid her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

“I don’t know if she’ll come back. I personally would leave and run away and go home and go and live my life,” Kent said.

While Kent explained that she holds Sandoval, who she said has a “narcissistic vibe,” fully responsible for the scandal, she still puts some blame on Leviss.

“Men are a**holes, but you don’t expect your best friend who’s, like, a woman to do you like that and to sit there and look you in your eyes and confide in each other,” she said. “When the whole time that’s what she’s doing behind your back.

Kent added, “That is absolutely terrifying.”

Talking about Leviss, the podcast host mused about whether Leviss and Sandoval might stay together after their affair was exposed.

“Bottom feeders attract bottom feeders,” she said, “and real recognize real.”

News of the affair broke last week, after Sandoval’s now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered explicit texts and a recording of an intimate FaceTime call.