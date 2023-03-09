Jennifer Lawrence is back in the comedy genre.

Sony Pictures recently dropped the trailer for their raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings”, and Lawrence is channelling her inner seductress, but with an unyielding subject.

Gene Stupnitsky, the mind behind “Good Boys” and “Bad Teacher”, directs the film, so his signature raunch-com style is set to be stamped all over.

The film follows Lawrence as Maddie, an Uber driver facing various challenges and wanting to save her childhood home. Maddie finds an offer from “two wealthy helicopter parents,” played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, and she’s in no position to turn it away. They are desperately looking for someone to date their socially awkward teenage son.

Maddie finds herself trying to seduce a 19-year-old, much to the teenager’s displeasure and avoidance, which causes Maddie to be pepper sprayed and punched in the throat.

“No Hard Feelings” blazes into theatres on June 23.