In a recent Gloss Angeles podcast episode, Courteney Cox got candid and spoke about her experience with facial fillers. Courteney discussed how it felt to age with fillers and how she felt about the treatment she had done in her younger years.

In a video shared on Instagram, Cox said: “Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time; it’s a domino effect, it’s like you don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself.”

“You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older,” Cox added.

For her leading role as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom “Friends,” which aired from 1994 to 2004, she won acclaim on a global scale. She was nominated for seven Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work in the series.