Jenna Ortega is addressing her recent red carpet wardrobe malfunction.

The 20-year-old actress attended the “Scream VI” premiere on Monday in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture piece which featured a plunging neckline, a buttoned-open tuxedo top and an unfortunate ink stain.

Though fashion critics may have found the messy blue mark just as terrifying as the new “Scream” movie, Ortega is letting the malfunction roll off her back.

The “Wednesday” star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the wardrobe malfunction, writing the hashtags “#sharpiestainswhogivesash-t and “#imsorryolivier” alongside photos of the red carpet look. She also tagged Olivier Rousteing in the pictures, who guest-designed that specific Gaultier collection.

Jenna Ortega — Photo: Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic via Getty

The stain most likely occurred when Oretaga signed autographs for fans earlier during the highly anticipated premiere of the new “Scream” film.

The actress’ fans quickly supported the starlet in the comment section. “The stain is actually a blue Verified check mark…” jokingly commented one fan underneath the photo.

The official “Scream” account couldn’t help but get their two cents into the situation, writing: “How well does the red carpet hide blood stains?”