Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods”.

Zachary Levi is super proud of his latest movie “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods”.

The actor, who returns as the lead character, chatted to ET Canada at the movie’s Toronto premiere after writers Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan confirmed that the film includes LGBTQ+ representation, with one of the superheroes being gay.

READ MORE: Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu & Rachel Zegler On The ‘Incredible Fun’ Of Working Together In ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’

Levi told us, “As far as representation is concerned I think we’re really lucky, because in the comics it’s already there.

“We’re just really kind of pulling from what’s already written. There’s such incredible representation of ethnicity across the board. Also, one kid is disabled, so we get to represent that.

“Then all of them are foster kids, so that’s a huge part I think of showing people who would not normally see themselves on screen.

“We get to do that for them, so I’m very proud of all that,” he added.

READ MORE: Helen Mirren Reveals She Broke Her Finger While Doing Her Own Stunts On ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’

Levi’s comments come after Gayden told Dorkoholics that this movie “is being a lot more forthright” about Pedro being gay.

“That was hinted at in the first movie very subtly,” he said.

“And I thought it was really important and really, really fought for us including that and bringing that to the fore in this movie.”