Taylor Swift in the Stanford University!

According to the Stanford University website, students at the famous California campus will be able to enroll in “All Too Well (Ten Week Edition)” beginning in “Winter Quarter 2023” and begin “an in-depth investigation” of the lyrics on Taylor Swift’s 2012 song.

📰| Stanford University released an "All Too Well" course! — Students will learn how to analyze literature using @TaylorSwift13's songwriting pic.twitter.com/8V4dTS4vZt — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 8, 2023

Swift’s music has already been the topic of academic research. The Clive Davis Institute at New York University formally introduced a brand-new course on the singer in February 2022.

In order to study Swift’s lyrics alongside other literary works, the University of Texas at Austin announced last year that it would also be offering an undergraduate course titled “The Taylor Swift Songbook” as a part of its liberal arts honours program.

The 10-minute version of “All Too Well” by Swift was released in 2021. She released the renowned 2012 heartache ode in its original form on her critically praised 2012 album Red, and both fans and critics have come to appreciate it.