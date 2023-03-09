Click to share this via email

Isla Fisher had quite a memorable encounter with her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen.

In a newly resurfaced interview clip from 2016, the 47-year-old Australian actress was a guest on “The Late Night Show with James Corden” when fellow actor Ewan McGregor asked her a raunchy and personal question.

“Has your husband Sacha ever done a character in bed? And if so, which one?” he daringly asked her, much to the interest of the studio audience.

The question caused the former “Home and Away” star to laugh as she admitted they had made love while he was dressed as the infamous Borat.

“He’s had a handlebar moustache and he’s been Borat, or he’s had Bruno’s blonde hair,” she answered.

She further detailed the lengths of character Sacha has committed to while in bed.

“Sacha’s been in characters visually, but I’ve never heard [Borat’s catchphrase] ‘woo woo wee woo'”, she continued.

Isla and Sacha celebrated their 20th anniversary in December. The pair met in 2002 and married eight years later.