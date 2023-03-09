An updated trailer for the upcoming thriller series “The Night Agent,” starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan, has been made available on Netflix.

Shawn Ryan collaborated with MiddKid Productions to produce the series, which is based on the same-named book by Matthew Quirk.

“The Night Agent” teaser gives us a fantastic preview of what to expect from the program, which stars Gabriel Basso in his first significant TV role. The series will stream on March 23.

“The series is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office,” reads the synopsis.

Peter and Rose are forced to fight for their lives as assassins pursue them everywhere they go, as shown in the newest “The Night Agent” trailer. The series will reportedly capitalize on the audience’s paranoia as there is no one Peter and Rose can trust while looking for the truth, in addition to having exciting action sequences.