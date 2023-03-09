Click to share this via email

Julia Fox’s brother Christopher has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

According to ABC7, the NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team “recovered several illegal, untraceable gun parts, as well as equipment for pressing narcotic pills” after they raided the Upper East Side apartment on Wednesday.

Their father was also held by police, but wasn’t charged.

The raid occurred after neighbours alerted police about “suspicious deliveries” arriving at the property.

Officers then found “illegal guns, pills, a pill press, pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, formaldehyde, and materials often used to make explosives,” ABC7 stated.

The 30-year-old is now facing charges including “criminal possession of controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, manufacture of a rapid fire modified device, manufacture of a dangerous instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphilia.”

Cops were also said to have found ghost guns; which are untraceable and illegal guns you can make from a 3D printer.

While chatting to Highsnobiety in 2019, Julia said her brother is a “mad scientist recluse” who “builds 3D printers for fun.”

Police said in a statement: “The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns—against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns.”