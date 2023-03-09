After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) continues to push boundaries as a test pilot. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, including a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. <i>Nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.</i> <b>Where to Watch: </b>Paramount+

“Top Gun: Maverick” is soaring to new heights.

Following the reveal of the 2023 Oscars nominees, Deadline reports fans have flooded to streaming services to check out the Best Picture nominees including the Tom Cruise-led action flick and “Elvis”. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has yet to hit streaming services, but it’s scheduled for digital sales later this month.

The newest entry in the “Top Gun” franchise has won the audience’s vote at least, with it topping the streaming charts ahead of its Best Pictures competitors in 2.4 million U.S. households on Paramount+. “Elvis” follows behind with 1.8M.

When it comes to lifetime streaming, however, the Austin Butler film is far ahead of its competition with 9M. “Elvis” arrived on streaming services much earlier than its competition, being available since September. “Top Gun: Maverick” has only been available for streaming since December.

Out of the nominees, however, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has earned the most nods across the awards circuit with 11 nominations and with top prize wins at the PGAs, the DGAs, SAG Awards and Independent Spirit Awards. It boasts a respectable 1.1M streams following nominations and a lifetime viewership of 3M.

The 2023 Oscars air this Sunday.