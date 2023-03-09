Gina Prince-Bythewood is taking issue with the Oscars.

In an interview with People, the director opened up about her movie “The Woman King” getting snubbed in this year’s Academy Awards nominations.

READ MORE: ‘The Woman King’: Lashana Lynch Praises ‘Queen’ Viola Davis In Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip

“I’ll never get over it, because what happened was egregious and … it speaks to such a bigger issue in our industry,” she said.

Despite nominations for best director and best actress, for Viola Davis, at events like the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAs, “The Woman King” was shut out of the Oscar race.

“But [it also speaks to] who I am, the people around me, these actors,” Prince-Bythewood continued. “We will never take our foot off the gas. We’re ready to do something next. We’re ready to do something as big, we’re ready to do something together. So we always keep that energy no matter what happens.”

READ MORE: ‘Woman King’ Director Thanks Black Celebrities For Buying Out Theatres: ‘Incredibly Moving’

Along with her own movie missing out on nominations, this makes another year in which not a single woman was nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

Prince Bythewood had previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve gotten so many texts and emails from people in the industry outraged by the Oscar nominations. Of course, I’m disappointed. Who wouldn’t be? Especially because there was so much love for our film.”