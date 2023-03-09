Lucy Liu spoke to ET Canada about the “girl power” in “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” as the cast hit Toronto for the premiere on Wednesday.

Liu, who plays the fierce goddess Kalypso in the sequel, delivered an empowering message to fans of the superhero movie to mark International Women’s Day.

She said of what she hopes girls take away from the film, “Just that anything is possible. And that if they dream it, they can also do it. They can work towards that.

“I think a long time ago it was assumed that women together would always be fighting or not getting along, but you can see that women can team up and be very strong and powerful together,” she added.

Liu said of who she considers to be a real-life goddess, given she plays one on screen: “I think my mom is pretty amazing.

“She’s somebody who came from another country and had a family here, and it was an environment that wasn’t very easy at the time, so I really admire her and I’m so proud of her.”

ET Canada also spoke to Shazam actor Zachary Levi at the premiere, which was held at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre.

See what he had to say about the movie’s “incredible” representation in the clip below.