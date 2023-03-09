Dylan Mulvaney is celebrating one year of transitioning by reflecting on what it was like to come out as trans at age four and shares an encouraging message to trans youth.

The 26-year-old TikTok star, who accepted the Groundbreaker Award at last month’s Queerties, recalled discovering her gender identity growing up in a “very conservative family.”

“I came out to my mom at [age] 4. I told her, ‘I’m a girl.’ We were very, very religious so she was like, ‘God doesn’t make mistakes.’ But I didn’t know that I could transition. I didn’t know that there were options or resources,” Mulvaney said on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast.

“The first true nonbinary person that I grew close to was E.R. Fightmaster, who plays a really beloved character on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. We met doing a comedy improv show at UCB. I was enamored by them… Just to watch someone so confidently… I wanted that so desperately,” she continued. “I’m just really grateful that that was my first [trans] person I had met.”

Mulvaney noted that “Trans people really are some of the most important people you can have during a transition,” because “At first, I think I was coveting the approval of cis women so desperately that I lost sight of the community that really matters and that I really want to represent, which is trans people, especially trans-feminine people.”

She was also inspired by watching Laverne Cox on “Orange Is the New Black”, to which she recalled thinking “Oh my gosh, that’s an option, that’s a thing.”

It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that Mulvaney, who previously appeared in “The Book of Mormon” on Broadway, finally came to terms with her gender identity and decided to begin her transition.

The social media star, who has nearly 11 million followers on TikTok, noted that she’s “seen [her] entire family grow and completely evolve in their views,” as they maybe “wouldn’t have understood transness before.”

With that being said, Mulvaney shared an inspiring message to struggling trans youth, calling them “the bravest person I know of already.”

“Whatever that guiding light is that brought you to your true self and your identity, please keep following it. Even if it looks a little bit dimmer than before, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “You will get what you need somewhere, someone will get you that thing. And I will do everything in my power to also help with that.”

“But you can’t lose it,” she stressed, “because I lost it for many years and now I’m still finding it. I wish that I had had it for as long as they potentially could.”

On March 13, Mulvaney will mark one year of transitioning with “Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live!”, a one-night only cabaret show at New York’s iconic Rainbow Room. The celebratory livestream event, in support of The Trevor Project, is set to feature appearances by Dominique Jackson (“Pose”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”), among others.