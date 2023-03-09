Ed Sheeran is giving fans a taste of his new music.

In a TikTok video on Thursday, the singer shared a clip of himself performing a snippet of the song “Eyes Closed”, from his forthcoming album Subtract.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Announces New Album ‘Subtract’ And Reveals His Wife Developed A Tumour During Her Pregnancy

The video opens with Sheeran sitting down at a piano and beginning to play the song.

“So I’,m dancing with my eyes closed,” Sheeran sings, “‘Cause everywhere I look I still see you/Time is moving so slow/And I don’t know what else I can do/So I’ll keep dancing with my eyes closed.”

Sheeran officially announced the new album last week, writing in a statement about the darker themes of the songs on it, including revealing that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant with their second child.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran’s Wife Cherry Seaborn Reportedly ‘Recovering Well’ After Tumour Diagnosis During Pregnancy

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” he said. “Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

Subtract (styled as “–“) is out March 24.