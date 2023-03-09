During filming “You”, Tati Gabrielle had the opportunity to get to know Penn Badgley much better.

It was seen that Gabrielle’s character Marienne Bellamy had been stuck in the cage for weeks. Eventually, the actress grew accustomed to shooting in the cage and even began to consider it her “own personal studio apartment.”

In an interview with People, Gabrielle acknowledged that seeing Badgley virtually transform into Joe’s dissociative state during filming her entire stretch on this series has also caught her off guard.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in ‘You’. — Image Courtesy of Netflix

“He started doing these scenes, and Joe, in this dissociative state, it was sort of doubling anxiety-inducing because, on one hand, Marienne is desperate to get through to Joe,” she further explained. “He knows that something’s happening mentally speaking, and she’s trying to pull him back out. And then on top of that, as Tati, I couldn’t feel Penn anymore.”

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne in ‘You’. — Image Courtesy of Netflix

Gabrielle, though, claimed that seeing Badgley in action in this manner was “such a testament to his freaking talent.”

“Both Penn and Joe were dissociating. And I was like, Oh no, where’d you go? It really made [for] just very authentic and very genuine moments,” she continued. “And that’s why I love working with Penn throughout this process is because he’s such a present scene partner for whatever the case is, and as well as even off set, always willing to talk about something, work through something. And he was a big supporter for me through my time in the cage.”