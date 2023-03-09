Paulina Porizkova is taking a stand against her haters.

The 57-year-old bared it all earlier this week as she posed in lingerie and leather boots against an antique fireplace.

While many of her fans were cheered on the supermodel for celebrating her body, there was also plenty of trolls in the comments.

Porizkova took them to task in a later post, highlighting all the comments criticizing her for the objectification and even for expressing her sexuality at her age.

“I post a barely clothed photo of myself, it gets a lot of attention, and then come the comments,” she began. “Most of you are wonderfully supportive and understand what I’m trying to do in representing an older woman as still sexy and viable, and certainly not invisible.”

While she admitted some the comments were correct about her seeking validation, she said it was important for older women to still be viewed in society and not seen as invisible. What she took issue with was comments arguing she was setting unrealistic standards for women her age.

“The comments that I like the least however, are that because I’m tall and slim, I do not have the right to represent women my age because I don’t look like a typical woman my age,” she continued. “I’m not trying to represent all women of my age. How could I? How could anyone? Don’t we all look different and isn’t that where our beauty lies? In our uniqueness?”

Porizkova wanted to empower other women to love themselves for all their own unique traits rather than pitting them against each other.

“What is truly sad here are the obvious insecurities of women who cannot find space to love themselves for who they are,” she explained. “For what their bodies can do. For what they can feel. Instead, they will compare, feel wanting and ashamed for not measuring up, and turn around to shame those who made them feel this way.”

She concluded, “We can all only walk in our own bare feet, making our own unique imprints in the sand.”

She added empowering hashtags to her post including, “#sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite #graypride #trolls #foodforthought #celebratetheskinyourin”.