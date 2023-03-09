Simu Liu called out Air Canada for how bad some of their employees treat travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

On Thursday, the Canadian actor took to his Instagram Story to draw attention to how “unprofessional” some of the airline’s staff are.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Blasts ‘Look-A-Like Cam’ At NBA Celebrity All-Star Game: ‘This Wasn’t Cool’

“@aircanada staff at pearson are a combination of the best and worst of humanity. the best go above and beyond for people who are trying to brave horrendous airport lines to try and get to their destination. the worst are completely apathetic and use the crowds as punching bags,” he wrote, candidly expressing his thoughts.

READ MORE: Naomi Campbell Misses Out On Montreal Visit After Air Canada Cancels Flight

“No complaints, nothing to take up. i just hope you guys know the good apples from the bad,” he continued, “because the good employees are truly great and the bad ones…. well, they’re just some of the most unpleasant and miserable unprofessional human beings on the face of the earth.”

Air Canada has yet to publicly react to Liu’s complaint.