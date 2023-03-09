Tom Schwartz seemed to exclusively hint towards the drama occurring behind the scenes between himself and his co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, during ET Canada’s interview at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere.

“I’m guilty by association,” Schwartz said about his on-camera kiss with Leviss. “Oh my God. [Sandoval] made me do it. I didn’t want to do it. He’s like, ‘If you don’t do it, you’re a wussy… He steamrolled me.”

Though Schwartz did share his version of the truth to ET Canada in a joking manner — weeks before headlines revealed Leviss and Sandoval’s affair — Sandoval was quick to chime in and demand that Schwartz stop blaming him because it was a “fun” scene for the new season.

“I was stoked [about their on-camera kiss]. I thought it was fun,” Sandoval said. “They went behind this little greenery wall and I went and cracked two beers and handed it to them.”

In case you missed it, the drama now being referred to as Scandoval rocked the Bravo fan base when the long-drawn-out affair was revealed last week after Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered a NSFW video of an intimate FaceTime between her man and one of her best friends.

Leviss has since taken legal action, warning friends and co-stars against sharing the recorded call between her and Sandoval, which she asserted was recorded without her knowledge. Leviss has also been granted a restraining order against co-star Scheana Shay, who allegedly punched her in the face after learning the news.

At the time of the interview, the biggest scandal surrounding the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” was the fallout that was caused by Tom Schwartz’s kiss with Leviss shortly after his divorce from Katie Maloney was publicly announced. Maloney spent the majority of this season feuding with her ex-husband and Shay, who instigated the forbidden romance.

“It was a tentative agreement. There was no ink involved, but that shouldn’t make a difference because I’m a man of my word,” Schwartz said of his promise to Maloney to not hookup with anyone in their friend group. “It was just one of those serendipitous things and I was going through such a rough phase. I needed a little spontaneity. And maybe the timing and the person was in poor choice, but I was a toad and I needed a kiss.”

“Our friendship has really blossomed a lot, but I just don’t think we have a ton of sexual chemistry. That being said, she’s utterly gorgeous and I think I’m so happy to get to know her better on a deeper level and to see all the different facets of her personality,” he added.

But at the end of the day, was the kiss worth the drama?

“Well, there’s an asterisk next to this, but overall, no, I don’t regret it,” he admitted before the truth of Scandoval was revealed.

Since then, Bravo has picked up production and plans to add more episodes to the end of this season that will cover the unfolding of Scandoval. Watch what happens Wednesday nights on Slice.