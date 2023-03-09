Grace Van Dien has come under fire online for playing Eddie Munson’s love interest in season four of the sci-fi series “Stranger Things” on Netflix.

According to Grace Van Dien, she has been declining acting opportunities in favour of concentrating on her streaming business.

That comes after Grace’s “Stranger Things” co-star Joseph Quinn denounced the ‘disgusting’ harassment she had endured from trolls, calling the internet a ‘very unforgiving place’.

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien says she’s focusing on Twitch streaming instead of acting after producer asked her for sexual favors pic.twitter.com/ziEBFiQgAZ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 9, 2023

With 280,000 followers on Twitch, the actress broadcasts under the username BlueFille.

Grace Van Dien revealed to followers during a recent live stream that she has been declining acting roles in order to concentrate on streaming. The actress admitted that during her most recent endeavours, ” didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people [she] had to work for “weren’t the best for her.

A producer from one of Grace’s earlier movies persuaded the person he was intimately engaged with to ask Grace if she would play in a threesome, which caused the star to “rethink” her profession.