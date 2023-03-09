Zachary Levi wouldn’t mind joining the Sexiest Man Alive club.

People Magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive title has been awarded to past recipients like Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman, and Paul Rudd among others. When asked about the title, the “Shazam” star said he would be interested in joining his super-powered colleagues.

READ MORE: Zachary Levi’s Father Darrell Dies After Cancer Battle: ‘He Fought Valiantly Until The End’

“I wouldn’t say no,” he teased when asked by ET’s Sangita Patel.

While he doesn’t consider them accolades similar to an Academy Award, he still found them fun.

“Listen, I think those are all kind of fun things, but they’re not to me actual accolades. They’re just kind of like, ‘oh there’s a thing’, you know,” he explained. “Yeah. I mean, again, I would never say no. I mean, I would be honoured.”

READ MORE: Zachary Levi Talks ‘Incredible’ Representation In ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ As It’s Revealed One Of Its Superheroes Is Gay

He may have some competition, however, as “Creed III” director and star Michael B. Jordan believed his co-star Jonathan Majors was eligible for the title. Jordan previously held the title in 2020.