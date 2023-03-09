Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

This year’s Met Gala may go on sans the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Sources told Page Six that Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who hosts the annual fundraising ball, is cutting down the star-studded guest list, which may include cutting out the popular reality TV family.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Convinced Ripley’s To Let Kim Kardashian Wear Marilyn Monroe Dress To The Met Gala

However, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner fam claims that’s simply not true. Regardless, it remains unclear whether or not any of the reality star family members will attend the extravagant event.

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Thinks She Won’t Be Invited Back To The Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian

If the rumours are true, it would be quite the opposite turnout from last year’s Met Gala which saw the entire family, including all five sisters and momager Kris Jenner, attend for the first time. While Kim, Kendall, Kylie and Kris have been recurring guests over the years, Khloé and Kourtney have only attended once, just last year, despite having been invited in the past.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1 with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”