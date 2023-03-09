Zachary Levi attends the special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" on March 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Zachary Levi assures DC fans the studio is in good hands.

Shortly after James Gunn and Peter Safran were named as the new heads of the DC Studios, fans expressed concerns especially after the wave of changes including cancelling “Wonder Woman 3” and recasting Henry Cavill’s Superman.

“Shazam! Fury Of Gods” star Levi isn’t concerned, however, as he tells fans the studio has a bright future ahead of it.

“Peter Safran, who is my producer on ‘Shazam’, I’ve known him, you know, pretty well now for a few years, and James Gunn. I’ve known for many years through mutual friends in Los Angeles,” he explained. “I trust where they’re going, where they’re going to take this. I think there were, you know, very good hires.”

Speaking more on the heads’ strengths, Levi believed they would be in charge of different aspects of the business.

“I think that Peter has a lot of excellent business sense and. Diplomacy. And and James is a visionary, creative and I’m waiting to see what they have in store because I’m excited about that,” he added.