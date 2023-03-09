What can’t Millie Bobby Brown do?

The actress, who’s starred on “Stranger Things” since she was 12 years old, is ready for the next chapter of her life as the fan-favourite series nears the end.

Perhaps, landing a gig on HBO’s “The White Lotus” will be next.

Brown, who’s a fan of the popular star-studded series created by Mike White, told Seventeen that she “would never say no to that.”

“I’ve done my fair share of shows, I’m ready,” she said, noting that she “watched season two and absolutely loved it.”

“It was amazing and just such a great show. It’s really nice to be able to love a show like that and it deliver on every episode,” the 19-year-old gushed.

Brown, who’s also earning her college degree in human services at Purdue University, is ready to move on from “Stranger Things.” After all, it’s been a part of her life for seven years.

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up,” the actress told the magazine. “I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I’m really grateful [for the show].”

“Stranger Things” will end after its fifth and final season, expected to release sometime in 2024.