Sarah Michelle Gellar is tuning into the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal, but not in the way you’d think.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to promote a new episode of her show “Wolf Pack” in the most pop-culture way possible.

Gellar took fans down memory lane by sharing a clip, originally posted by a TikTok user, of her and Selma Blair in their 1999 film “Cruel Intentions” where Blair’s character Cecile hands Gellar’s Kathryn Sebastian’s (Ryan Phillippe) journal which includes the truth about his bet with Kathryn. Written overtop of the iconic scene is the caption, “Kristen Doute handing Tom Sandoval 10 years of receipts at the Vanderpump reunion,” referring to the former “VPR” cast member who set the record straight on exactly when her friend Ariana Madix discovered Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

“Don’t add missing episode 7 of @wolfpackonpplus to this list,” Gellar hilariously captioned the video.

The post even captured Doute’s attention, to which she commented, “this!” alongside several more exclamation marks.

New episodes of “Wolf Pack” are released every Thursday on Paramount+.