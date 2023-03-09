Emma Roberts is wishing her “sheesh,” boyfriend Cody John a happy 33rd birthday.

The “About Fate” actress shared two adorable snapshots of the couple, one of them on a helicopter ride and another of her arms wrapped around him, in honour of his special day.

“Happy birthday sheesh,” she captioned the Instagram post with a melting face and red heart emoji.

READ MORE: Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mom For Sharing Photo Of Her 2-Year-Old Son’s Face Without Her Permission

READ MORE: Report: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split

It appears the two’s nickname for each other is “sheesh,” since, last month, John used the same caption for his birthday tribute for Roberts who turned 32 on February 10.

Roberts, who has two-year-old son with ex Garrett Hedlund, and John made their romance Instagram official last August.