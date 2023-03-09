Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood at Mes Amis on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lukas Gage is speaking out about his romance with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who he’s rumoured to be dating.

Following a recent interest in his love life after the “White Lotus” star, 27, vacationed in Mexico with Appleton, 39, the actor told The New York Times in his new profile that, “If they want to think that, they can,” speaking of the public.

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred,” Gage told the publication. “It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

The “You” actor and Appleton each posted photos from their vacation last month and on Gage’s post, the hairstylist commented, “Stud,” next to a heart eyes emoji.

Following their trip, the two have been spotted out a number of times together and continue to interact on social media, which has sparked further interest in their personal lives. They even posed on the red carpet together earlier this week at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood at Mes Amis on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

A day after the outing, Appleton, who’s worked for celebs including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, uploaded a photo of Gage from his Times interview to his Instagram Story, writing, “Hot & talented @lukasgage.” His comment comes just a few days after making a similar remark on the actor’s March 2 post of behind-the-scenes photos from his new movie “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”, in which he commented, “Hot & talented lad.”

Meanwhile, Gage dropped his own comment on Appleton’s March 5 post from Milan Fashion Week, writing, “Wooooooof.”

Neither Gage or Appleton have publicly confirmed or denied a romantic relationship with one another.