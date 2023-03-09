Shania Twain and YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look of the Country singer’s upcoming appearance on Dimoldenberg’s YouTube series “Chicken Shop Date”.

In the content creator’s popular web series, she interviews celebs, artists and other YouTubers in fried chicken restaurants.

“I found myself on a date in a chicken shop (with vegan nuggets and fries!),” Twain tweeted on Wednesday, alongside a photo of her and Dimoldenberg sitting inside of a London restaurant. “One of the best dates I’ve ever had.”

I found myself on a date in a chicken shop (with vegan nuggets and fries!) in London with @ameliadimz and I can honestly say, it was one of the best dates I've ever had… and it's the only date I've ever had where I was challenged to juggle 😂 Out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/MpnmOUKGMr — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) March 8, 2023

The “Waking Up Dreaming” singer teased that during her “Chicken Shop Date” interview she “was challenged to juggle.”

Dimoldenberg also teased her upcoming date with the country icon by sharing a TikTok of the two lip syncing to Twain’s hit song “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”, which, at one point, sees them get behind the restaurant counter using condiment bottles as microphones.

Twain’s episode of “Chicken Shop Date” drops Friday, March 10.