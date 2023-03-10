Grab your kart and go!

This week, Universal Pictures released the final epic trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, based on the iconic video game characters.

READ MORE: The ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ To Launch In China 2 Days Before Canada’s Release Date

“While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi,” the official description reads.

“With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.”

READ MORE: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Cast Tricks Jack Black Into Wearing Bowser Costume On Kelly Clarkson Show

The new trailer gives fans of the games an even better look at some of the worlds being brought to life on the big screen in the movie, including the iconic Rainbow Road from the “Mario Kart” series.

Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Fred Armisen and more also lend their voices to the animated film, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens in theatres April 5.