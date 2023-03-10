Jenna Ortega has a plan for Wednesday Addams in season 2 of the hit Netflix show.

Ortega, who has been busy promoting her latest flick “Scream VI”, stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

The host mentioned how successful “Wednesday” has been, with Ortega admitting the team had just started getting a writer’s room together and brainstorming for season 2.

Jenna Ortega at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. — Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

She said of what fans can expect, “I think we want to up the horror aspect a little bit, then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime.”

Fallon then asked whether Ortega liked going to awards shows, given her ongoing success.

She insisted the 30 minutes before the shows was “the most sick you’ll ever feel in your entire life” due to being anxious and nervous.

Ortega recently attended the 2023 SAG Awards, where she shared a table with the likes of Zendaya and Paul Mescal.

She explained how she thinks Mescal is “so talented and so good,” telling Fallon: “I was so nervous to meet him and I knew he was going to be at my table… he introduced himself to me when I wasn’t expecting it.

“I was so nervous I kinda couldn’t look him in the eye,” she added.