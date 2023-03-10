Click to share this via email

Pedro Pascal is staying caffeinated.

Recently a video went viral on TikTok revealing the “Last of Us” star’s Starbucks order, and fans are loving it.

User @alexafromspace had shared a video of Pascal signing a Mandalorian action figure, but in the comment, people were more curious about the coffee in his hand.

So the user posted a follow-up clip, zooming in on the label, revealing exactly what the actor ordered: an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots.

“Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders,” the caption read.

Fans in the comments were very impressed by the number of shots of espresso in the drink.

“That is a violent amount of coffee,” one wrote, while another wondered, “That is a violent amount of coffee?”

“I’ll be ordering the Pedro Pascal tomorrow,” another fan joked.

Someone else added, “as a barista, i understand his kind.”

Of course, as one fan pointed out, “It’s exhausting to single-handedly hold up the entire internet.”