Kristen Doute didn’t hold back when discussing the ongoing “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal.

Former star of the show Doute discussed her ex Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Raquel Leviss as she appeared on Friday’s episode of Dear Media’s “Scheananigans” podcast.

Sandoval’s girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, recently found out about the affair after seeing a NSFW video on his phone. They’ve since split.

Doute told the podcast of Sandoval’s longtime best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, keeping quiet, “Tom Schwartz is a f**king p***y, and he needs to man up,” Page Six reported.

“Enough is enough. He’s just burying his head in the sand and thinks that things will just go away and things will happen,” Doute went on.

“It’s like he can be honest with us in real time and texting, ‘I don’t stand for this’ or ‘I really feel this way,’ but he doesn’t do anything about it.”

Podcast host Scheana Shay and her guests Lala Kent and Doute didn’t say whether Schwartz “knew” about the affair.

Weeks before the affair was revealed, Schwartz spoke to ET Canada about his own kiss with Leviss, which occurred shortly after his divorce from Katie Maloney was publicly announced.

Schwartz told us at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere: “I’m guilty by association,” speaking of the kiss, adding: “Oh my God. [Sandoval] made me do it. I didn’t want to do it. He’s like, ‘If you don’t do it, you’re a wussy… He steamrolled me.”

After news of the affair broke, Sandoval and Schwartz’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, released the following statement: