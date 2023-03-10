Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus is back with a new album and she celebrated the release with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

Her eighth studio album, “Endless Summer Vacation”, has officially dropped this Friday, March 10. The album boasts the chart-dominating mega-smash “Flowers”, which comfortably sat on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

The album retains a minor influence from her previous rock-inspired album, “Plastic Hearts”, but instead sees the former Disney star embracing a more accessible, synthy dance-pop sound once again.

“Endless Summer Vacation” was written and produced by many fresh names in the industry, including Mike Will Made-It, a collaborator of hers since 2013’s “Bangerz”, Tobias Jesso Jr., and James Blake. Unexpectedly, “Spring Breakers” film director Harmony Korine also has credits on the album.

Sia and Brandi Carlile also feature their talents on the album on the tracks “Thousand Miles” and “Muddy Feet”.

On Thursday, March 9, the day before the album’s release, Cyrus stepped out in a stunning look at the Versace show in West Hollywood with her musician boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

The “We Can’t Stop” chart-topper looked phenomenal in an ombré lilac and purple gown detailed with waves of silver chains.

(L-R): Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus — Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The star also linked up with other major celebrities at the fashion show, including pop music icon Cher.

(L-R): Cher and Miley Cyrus — Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Later that evening, Miley celebrated “Endless Summer Vacation” with an album release party at Gucci Osteria in Los Angeles. For the event, Miley wore a sequined black dress and a furry green coat. Morando joined her at the party.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Miley Cyrus at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus arriving to her album release party with boyfriend Maxx Morando at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. — Photo: SplashNews.com

Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter and Paris Hilton were among the stars in attendance at the launch party.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild arriving to Miley Cyrus Gucci Albus Release Party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. — Photo: SplashNews.com

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 9: Shawn Mendes is seen leaving the Miley Cyrus album release party on March 9, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Cyrus is prepping to roll out a live version of the album on Disney+ on Friday. The special will include a surprise performance from Rufus Wainwright and interviews from inside music legend Frank Sinatra’s Los Angeles mansion.

Listen to “Endless Summer Vacation” below on Spotify.